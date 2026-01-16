Five dry days in Delhi in Jan-March period: Excise order

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The liquor stores in the national capital will remain closed for five days in the January-March period, due to Republic Day and religious festivals including Maha Shivratri and Ram Navami, an order of the Delhi Excise department said.

The order issued on Thursday declared Republic Day (January 26), Maha Shivratri (February 15), Id-ul-Fitr (March 21), Ram Navami (March 26) and Mahavir Jayanti (March 31) as 'dry days' for excise licensees of different kinds.

The restriction of liquor sale on 'dry days' will not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 and 15 F licenses, it stated.

All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order in a visible place on their premises, it added.