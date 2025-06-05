5 family members among six killed as car rams into house in Nashik; one injured

Nashik: Six persons, including five members of a family, were killed and another one was seriously injured as the car they were traveling in rammed into a roadside house in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday at Kolhapur Phata in Kalwan taluka, they said, adding that two of the deceased were minors.

"A family from Nampur in Satana was on its way to home after attending a marriage ceremony of a relative in Nashik when the driver of the car they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it hitting a bungalow on the Nashik-Kalwan Road," a police official said.

Five persons, including four family members, lost their lives on the spot, while one of their relatives succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shaila Vasant Bhadan (62), her daughter Madhavi Metkar (32) and granddaughter Triveni Metkar (4), her relative Sarla Bhalchandra Bhadan (50), driver of the car Khaliq Mehmood Pathan (50), died on the spot.

Metkar's 12-year-old son, who suffered grievous injuries in the accident, died after being admitted to a hospital. Their relative Bhalchandra Bhadan (52) was also seriously injured in the accident.

A case has been registered at the Kalwan police station and further investigation is on.