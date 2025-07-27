Five family members injured in LPG cylinder blast in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jul 27 (PTI) Five members of a family, including three children, were injured in a blast due to leakage in an LPG cylinder in a house on Sunday, police said.

Police said that the incident took place at around 6:45 in the morning in a house located behind Mahant Indresh Hospital in the Patel Nagar area.

He said that a stove and LPG cylinder were kept in the one-room house, and the windows and doors were closed at night.

Police said that the cylinder kept leaking in the night, and the room caught fire in the morning when a spark came off the electric switch, due to which the cylinder exploded.

The injured have been identified as Vijay Sahu (38), his wife Sunita (35) and their children Amar (11), Anamika (8) and Sunny (8), he said. PTI DPT RHL MNK MNK