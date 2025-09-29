Five family members killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Five people, including two children, were killed on Monday after a pickup vehicle rammed into their motorcycle here, police said.

District Magistrate Anuj Jha said the accident took place around 3 pm near Surasa Tiraha under Surasa police station limits.

The motorcycle carrying two women, two children and a man collided with a pickup vehicle. All five died on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sant Ram (30), his wife Sangeeta (28), their 9-month-old son Vasu, their two-year-old daughter Gauri, and a relative, Mohini (32).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The pickup vehicle was recovered from the spot while its driver fled, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.