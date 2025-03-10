Five Films For Freedom film festival to run between March 19-30

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Five Films For Freedom programme, presented by British Council and British Film Institute Flare, is set to commence from March 19.

Described as "the annual online short film programme, that celebrates global stories in support of LGBTQIA+ communities across the world", the event will conclude on March 30.

During its run, short films from filmmakers from Indonesia, New Zealand, China, Switzerland and the UK will be showcased.

The lineup includes "DragFox" by Lisa Ott (UK), Chinese film "If I Make it to the Morning" from Andre Shen, "NGGAK!!!" by Oktania Hamdani and Winner Wijaya (Indonesia), "We’ll Go Down in History" from Cameron Richards and Charlie Tidmas (UK) and Ramon Te Wake's "Wait, Wait, Now!" (New Zealand).

The films presented during the festival will also be available online for free online with global access across the British Council’s digital platforms, according to a press release.

Five Films For Freedom is "a powerful global movement that champions the freedom to love and be seen" said Alison Barrett MBE, director of India of British Council said in a statement.

"As we mark 11 years of this partnership with British Film Institute Flare, we continue to celebrate the resilience, creativity, and courage of LGBTQIA+ filmmakers whose stories inspire change. This initiative is a testament to the power of storytelling in fostering inclusivity, understanding, and cultural exchange, and we are proud to bring these films to audiences in India and across the world." Kristy Matheson, director of BFI Festivals, said, "BFI Flare is a place for community, thought and discussion through films and over the last decade it’s been a privilege and a joy for our team to work with filmmakers and the British Council to expand this space across the globe." PTI ATR ATR BK BK