Five firefighters hospitalised for suffocation during blaze at McDonald's outlet in Mumbai mall

Mumbai, Nov 7 ( PTI) A fire broke out in the kitchen of a McDonald's outlet in a mall in Mumbai's Dadar West on Friday afternoon, resulting in five firefighters being hospitalised for suffocation, an official said.

The five, including a senior station officer, were admitted to civic-run KEM Hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.

The blaze erupted at 3:30 pm, following which four fire engines and other vehicles were deployed at the site, he added.

"It was doused at 6:20pm after nearly three hours. The cause of the fire, which erupted in the kitchen, is not yet known," the official said.

The five hospitalised personnel are senior station officer Harisha Narkar (45), firemen Kapil Dhamare (20) and Pravin Pawar (32) as well contractual firemen Sanju Padvi (29) and Sudharshan Ahire (33). PTI KK BNM