Five fishermen rescued after boat capsized mid-sea

Palghar, Sept 17 (PTI) Five fishermen struggling to stay afloat after their boat capsized mid-sea in Palghar district survived the ordeal, thanks to the timely help from members of another boat, officials said on Tuesday.

Palghar district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said four fishermen and a supervisor (Tandel) were aboard the Pawanlakshmi boat which set sail from Zai port on Monday.

The boat capsized after it hit rocks. Fortunately, fishermen in another boat in the vicinity rushed to the spot and saved the five occupants of the ill-fated boat, he said. PTI COR NSK