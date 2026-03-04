Five flights to Gulf nations cancelled at Kolkata airport amid West Asia conflict

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Five incoming and outgoing flights to and from West Asia were cancelled at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday due to the conflict in the Gulf, officials said.

The affected routes included key cities like Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, with flights cancelled from midnight to 1:30 pm.

Among the cancelled arrivals were Qatar Airways flight QR050 from Doha, scheduled to land at 1.55 am, and Emirates flight EK570, scheduled to arrive at 7.40 am.

Three outbound flights were also cancelled. These were Air Arabia flight 3L0167 to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to depart at 12.20 am; Qatar Airways flight QR0541 to Doha, set to leave at 3.25 am; and Emirates flight EK571 to Dubai, scheduled for departure at 9.15 am.