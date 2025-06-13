Five foreign varsities to get LoIs as part of Maharashtra's ambitious International EduCity plan

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Letters of Intent will be granted to five renowned foreign universities at an event in Mumbai on Saturday as part the creation of International EduCity, a first for the country, near the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai, a CIDCO officials said.

In a release issued on Friday, the City and Industrial Development Corporation, a state-run planning authority, said LoIs will given to Aberdeen University, University of York, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology and Istituto Europeo di Design to set up campuses in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

"As a part of International EduCity project being developed by CIDCO, top 10 foreign university campuses are planned within a 5-kilometre radius of the Navi Mumbai international airport. This will be the first-of-its-kind International EduCity in the country. It will provide students the opportunity to learn from globally recognized educators," the release said.

The International EduCity project will position Navi Mumbai and Mumbai as a global education hub and it will be one of the biggest drivers towards Maharashtra becoming a USD one trillion economy by 2029, it added.

Saturday's programme will be graced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the release said. PTI COR BNM