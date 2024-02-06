Five foreigners among 24 people charge-sheeted in human trafficking case in Assam

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 24 accused, including five from Bangladesh and Myanmar, in a case related to human trafficking in Assam, an official said on Tuesday.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Guwahati against the operatives of international syndicates involved in trafficking of nationals of Bangladesh and Rohingya people of Myanmar into India using forged documents, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The accused, including four from Bangladesh and one from Myanmar, were charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act and Rules, the official said.

A total of 29 persons were initially arrested by the NIA in massive raids conducted in 39 locations in Tripura, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal in coordination with the state police agencies in November last year.

A large number of incriminating documents, forged Indian identity documents, bank documents and digital devices were seized during the raids. Subsequently, four more accused were apprehended from Tripura in December, taking the total number to 33.

The case was initially registered by Assam Police under the Passport Act against some anti-social elements, following credible inputs that organised human trafficking syndicates were involved in trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya people into India with forged documents for carrying out anti-India activities.

The NIA took over the case on October 6.

The spokesperson said investigations revealed that international human trafficking syndicates were active along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal and other areas.

These syndicates were regularly trafficking Rohingya people and Bangladeshi nationals, and preparing forged Indian identity documents with the intention to help them settle in various parts of the country, the official said.

The networks also had links with facilitators and traffickers operating in other parts of the country and across the border as part of a larger syndicate engaged in human trafficking activities through the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Investigations further revealed that the syndicates on both sides of the border conspired and offered inducements to obtain the consent of the trafficked individuals, the spokesperson said, adding the accused would prepare forged Indian identity documents, and also arrange bookings, shelters, transportation and their further travel to other parts of India.

The traffickers exploited the victims and arranged their employment in various unorganised sectors on meagre earnings.

The trafficked girls and women were exploited in various other forms, with some Rohingya women also being sold to older men for marriage, the official said.

The NIA said Indian identity documents were obtained by the Bangladeshi nationals in connivance with local bodies on fake or forged supporting documents and certificates furnished by local officials. PTI SKL SMN