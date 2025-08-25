Five fraudsters booked for duping job seekers, others of Rs 2.62 crore

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) Five alleged fraudsters, including a bank manager and a doctor, were booked in four separate cases for duping many people including job seekers of Rs 2.62 crore in different parts of Jammu region, an official of the Crime Branch said on Monday.

A case has been registered against branch manager of JK Grameen Bank, Amit Dogra following a written complaint lodged by Chief of Audit, Inspection and Vigilance, Sanjeev Kumar claiming that he has misappropriated an amount of Rs 55 lakhs, the official said.

During his posting as branch head at Rajouri and Simbal, Dogra misused his position and in connivance with others misappropriated an amount of Rs 55 lakh by opening and disbursing amount in various accounts for establishment or expansion of business units which were neither established nor existed, the official said quoting the complaint.

He said another FIR has been registered against a dental surgeon Liyaqat Ali on the written complaint of Samba resident, Des Raj who accused him of taking away Rs 21 from him on the pretext of arranging MBBS seats for his son and securing a job in J&K Bank for his nephew.

Ali, a resident of Jammu, is a notorious fraudster and this is the third case registered against him for fraud, the official said.

A case has been registered against a former government teacher Jameel Anjum Mir on the complaint of Sobia Malik, a resident of Ramban, alleging that the accused had duped her of Rs 15.00 lakh in cash and 45 tolas of Gold worth Rs 44.10 lakh on the promise of arranging a government job for her, the official said.

He said a total of 12 cases of fraud are registered against Mir, who is currently under suspension and lodged in jail.

Another FIR was registered against two fraudsters -- Daleep Singh and a woman -- following two written complaints lodged by nine victims, claiming that they have been duped of Rs 1.27 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs.

It is the second case registered against the accused in the Crime Branch for a job scam, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh confirmed that four separate cases have been registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu after preliminary verification reports on the complaints.

An indepth investigation is underway in all the four cases, he said. PTI TAS NB