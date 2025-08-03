Five from Beed planning major dacoity in Latur arrested with weapons, house breaking tools

Latur, Aug 3 (PTI) Five persons allegedly planning a major dacoity in Latur district have been arrested with sharp weapons and house breaking tools, a police official said on Sunday.
They were held on a tip off after a goods vehicle was intercepted near Shivli Mod on Ausa-Tuljapur road in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he said.
The official identified the five as Beed residents Rihan Mustafa Shaikh (20), Anwarkhan Jalalkhan Pathan (24), Hafiz Mumtajoddin Shaikh (36), Azad Sadek Mohammad Yasin Mohammad (44) and Farukh Nabi Shaikh (27).
"Three persons with them managed to flee taking advantage of the dark. We have seized sickles, knives, steel rods, wooden sticks, iron bars, cutters, housebreaking tools like screwdrivers, metal chains, a grinder machine, fake vehicle number plates, mobile phones, all valued at R 7.71 lakh," the official said.
" They are all history-sheeters who were planning a major dacoity in Latur. A case has been registered against them at Bhada police station and further probe is underway," the official said.