Five from MP nabbed in Delhi for thefts, illegal arms smuggling

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Five men who posed as lock repairers and key makers to steal valuables from homes and also smuggled illegal firearms into the national capital from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Singh Badole (30), Satpal (24), Akal Singh (34), Dilip (34) and Mahesh (29), all residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, would enter houses under the pretext of repairing locks or making spare keys and steal jewellery and cash, police said.

“They also smuggled country-made weapons from their native place and carried them while going for such jobs. They admitted during interrogation that they were armed to resist or escape if caught,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Parshant Gautam said.

On September 6, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Ramesh in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara and recovered three pistols and five cartridges from his bag. A case under the Arms Act was registered, he said.

Following his interrogation, his associate Satpal was arrested. He was also found to be involved in a theft case reported from Mohan Garden in southwest Delhi, they said.

Based on their disclosures, three others – Akal Singh, Dilip and Mahesh – were arrested. Police recovered a gold mangalsutra, a ring, a pair of ear tops, a nose ring and tools used in lock-repairing and key-making from their possession.

Police said the arrests have helped solve at least three cases, including the theft in Mohan Garden, another theft in Farsh Bazar, and the Arms Act case registered against Ramesh.

The accused are being interrogated to ascertain their further involvement, the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ AMJ AMJ