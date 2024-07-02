Five from Telangana killed as speeding car falls into drainage pit in Pune district

Pune, July 2 (PTI) Five persons from Telangana were killed and another injured on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a roadside drainage pit along the Pune-Solapur Highway in Pune district, police said.

The incident occurred near Dalaj village under the limits of Bhigwan police station.

According to police, six persons- all in their late 20s- were travelling in the car from Mumbai to Telangana when the incident occurred around 3:30 PM.

"After an outing in Mumbai, the six persons were returning to their home state in the car. Prima facie, the driver lost control at the wheel due to slippery road amid heavy rain, causing the speeding car to veer off and land in a drainage pit," an official said.

He said five of the six occupants of the car died on the spot, while another individual was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SPK NSK