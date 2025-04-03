Five gang members planning to kill man nabbed from Mumbai hotel with firearms

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) Five members of a criminal gang, who were planning to kill a man, were nabbed from a Mumbai hotel along with firearms and live cartridges, police said on Thursday.

Crime branch sleuths apprehended the gang members from the hotel in suburban Andheri and recovered seven good quality country-made pistols, 21 live rounds besides mobile handsets, two SIM cards and an Internet dongal on March 28, an official said.

Police suspect the accused -- Vikash Thakur (24), Sumikumar Dilawar (26), Devendra Saxena (24), Spreas Yadav (27) and Vivek Kumar Gupta (22) -- may have checked into the hotel on same day, he said.

As per initial information, the gang members had decided to make all preparations in the hotel room to kill a man, who was on their hit list, the official said.

After their arrest, the accused persons were produced before a court, which sent them to police custody till April 7, he said.

The police are investigating from where the gang members obtained the weapons, he said, adding some of them have serious offences registered against them. PTI DC RSY