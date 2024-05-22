Five get life imprisonment for murder in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 22 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced five men to life imprisonment for killing another man, police said.

Advertisment

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 each on them for the crime carried out in 2021, they said.

Dinesh alias Major, Jagbir, Praveen, Roshan alias Kapil and Sukhbir alias Sukha, all residents of Bandhwari village, were convicted of carrying out the murder.

According to police, they received information in May 2021 about the murder of Sandeep alias Kalu, a resident of Bandhwari village. His body was recovered from a room at the Bandhwari hills area, they added.

Advertisment

Police filed an FIR based on Sandeep's father's complaint.

According to the complainant, on May 19, he and his son Sandeep were at home when around 7 pm, someone from his village came to take his son with him. His son went to play cards with him but did not return home, he said.

The next day around 7.30 am, he went to the room at Bandhwari hills and found him bleeding profusely. There were marks of injuries on his head and legs, he said in the complaint.

Advertisment

Sandeep was rushed to hospital but doctors declared him dead. An FIR or murder was registered at DLF phase 1 police station, according to police.

Police arrested all five accused who said they killed Sandeep due to an old feud after an argument during the game of cars.

Gurugram Police said all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused, which were presented in the court. PTI COR SKY SKY