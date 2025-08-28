Five get life sentences in triple murder case in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Aug 28 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to five people in connection with a triple murder case that took place around one-and-a-half years ago.

The five were convicted of killing a woman and her two daughters over a land dispute in February 2024.

The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, West Singhbhum, also imposed a fine of Rs 15000 on each of the convicts.

The victims and convicts were residents of Bada Nurda village under Hatgamariah police station.

The five men killed Roivari Sinku and her two minor daughters, Raimuni and Rasika, and dumped the bodies on a rail track between Kendapisi-Talaburu villages to conceal evidence.

The police filed the charge sheet in the court after all the accused were apprehended. They were now in judicial custody. PTI BS NN