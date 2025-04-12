Five girls drown in two incidents in MP

Satna/Sidhi (MP), Apr 12 (PTI) Five girls drowned in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Sidhi districts on Saturday, police said.

Three sisters including twins drowned in Satna while two sisters drowned in Sidhi district, officials said.

In Satna, three daughters of Rajkumar Chourasia -- five-year-old twins and their eight-year-old elder sister -- drowned in a pit filled with water at Richhul village, 60 km from the district headquarters, Jaso Police Station in-charge Rohit Yadav said.

The girls had gone to the spot for bathing, he said.

As they did not return for long, family members started a search and found them dead in the mine pit, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Yadav said.

Village Sarpanch Sandhya Upadhyay said a road contractor had excavated soil from the area without any permissions, and water collected in the pit after it rained recently.

Villagers staged a protest at the site, demanding action against the contractor.

In Sidhi district, two sisters, aged 9 and 11, drowned in a pond in village Pand on Saturday, said sub-inspector P L Dandia of Majholi police station.

The girls, daughters of Ramsakha Sahu, had left home to collect Mahua flowers, and apparently went to the pond for bathing, he said.

A man saw the abandoned basket of flowers and alerted their family members. After being informed, a police team reached the spot and fished out the two bodies, the official said.

Police registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR ADU KRK