Five girls drown in two separate incidents in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar district

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Five girls drowned in two separate incidents here, officials said on Wednesday.

The first incident took place in the district's Bargo village of Bakhira police station area, where a boat carrying four girls -- Meenakshi (17), Kajal (16), Archana (15) and Payal (13) -- overturned in Bakhira lake, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

Meenakshi, Archana and Payal died in the incident but Kajal was saved by the villagers and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where her condition is stable, Singh said.

According to the ASP, the second incident took place in Khatiyawa village of Dudhra police station in the district.

Two sisters, Pramila (18) and Urmila (15), were farming on a field when the younger sister's foot slipped and she fell into a pond, Singh said.

Pramila tried to save her but she also fell into the pond and both of them drowned, he added.

Singh said the bodies of the victims have been handed over to the families of the deceased and the process of providing them compensation as per the government rules has started. PTI COR CDN CDN BHJ BHJ