Five girls rescued from traffickers at Tatanagar station, two women arrested

Jamshedpur, Dec 1 (PTI) Five minor girls being trafficked to Tamil Nadu were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) following the arrest of two women at Tatanagar station in Jharkhand on Sunday, an official said.

The girls, aged between 15 and 17 years, were brought to Tatanagar by road from neighbouring West Singhbhum district and were about to board a train to the sountern state, the RPF official said.

"When questioned, the women accompanying the girls claimed they were friends and that they were traveling for personal work. However, following interrogation by our women personnel, the accused admitted that the teens were being taken to Tamil Nadu with a promise of jobs," said the officer-in-charge of RPF, Tatanagar.

The rescued girls were handed over to local unit of Child Welfare Committee after intimating their family members.

The official said the process was underway to forward the two women, both residents of West Singhbhum, to judicial custody.

It was the second such incident when RPF Tatanagar rescued minor girls from clutches of human traffickers.

A fortnight ago, RPF Tatanagar had rescued 13 children being taken to Chennai. PTI BS MNB