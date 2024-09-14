Five held after two families clash in Dombivali

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for a clash between two groups in Dombivali in Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The clash began after two men allegedly molested a woman in Patripool area and her kin confronted one of them at his house on Friday, he said.

"It led to a clash between the kin of the man and woman. A case was registered against both groups and five persons were arrested. The accused who molested the woman were stalking her and would pester her for her cellphone number," the official said. PTI COR BNM