Five held for 'assault' of four student leaders in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 1 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Manipur's Kakching district for allegedly being involved in the assault of four student leaders, police said on Saturday.

Based on an FIR registered at Kakching Police Station in connection with the alleged assault, they were apprehended on Friday, and two vehicles were seized for verification, a police statement said.

Four students from Chandel district were allegedly assaulted on the night of October 30 near Bijoypur along the Kakching-Lamkhai–Pallel Road by unknown persons, it said.

The arrested people are residents of Pallel Thong Wangma and Pallel Chandel Lamkhai areas, the police statement said.

The arrests came a day after the Sirti Upa Ruh (Monsang Tribe Union) condemned the "assault" of four Monsang tribe student leaders by unidentified persons.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in such clashes.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC