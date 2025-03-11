Five held for assaulting man

Latur, Mar 11 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was assaulted by a group with sticks in Latur city on Tuesday evening prima facie in a drunken brawl near a bar, leaving him critically injured, police said.

Police detained five persons after a viral video showed the man, later identified as Ajay Chinchole, being beaten up by a group of five with sticks, stones, and belts.

Before police reached the spot, local people had rushed Chincole to Latur Government Medical College for treatment.

Police are analysing CCTV camera footage from the area, an official said, adding that initial investigations suggest all five attackers have a criminal background.

Prima facie, the fight started following an argument between the accused and the victim over a beer bottle inside the bar. PTI COR NSK