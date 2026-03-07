Five held for assaulting Mumbai civic body team during anti-hawker drive

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) Five persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting civic officials during an anti-hawker drive in Kandivli area of Mumbai a day before, police said.

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials was evicting illegal street vendors in the Lokhandwala Circle area on Friday night when some individuals allegedly chased and assaulted them. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Police said the driver of an earthmover machine deployed for the anti-encroachment drive was also assaulted by the mob.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Samta Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and five persons were arrested.

They are identified as Kuldeep Singh (27), Mahendra Singh Chudavat (31), Shaurya Shailesh Charla (29), Jas Hitesh Charla (25) and Aslam Imtiaz Shaikh (27). PTI ZA NSK