Five held for attacking man with sharp weapons in Latur

Latur, Sep 12 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in Latur in connection with an attack using sharp weapons near Kalamb Road railway gate here last week, a police official said on Friday.

On September 5, a group confronted a man after accusing him of staring at them and attacked him with knives and iron roads, the official said.

"They also waved their weapons in the air to instill fear among passersby. On September 6, a case was registered at MIDC police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act against seven persons," he said.

Shyam Suresh Pawar, Shubham Pradeep Rathod, Abhishek Samling Chikate, Prem Bapu Jadhav and Prem Bapu Jadhav were held on Wednesday and were remanded in police custody till September 14, the official added. PTI COR BNM