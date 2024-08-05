Five held for attacking trader

Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 40-year-old trader with knives and sticks in Rabodi area of Thane city, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the trader was walking near a bakery with his brother which left him seriously injured.

The victim was immediately rushed to a hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, a police official said, adding that the motive behind the attack is being investigated.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

"We are looking into all possible angles, including a personal dispute or business rivalry," he added.