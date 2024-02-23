Five held for creating ruckus on Delhi flyover

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Five people have been apprehended for creating a ruckus on a flyover and blocking it with their vehicles in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Subeer Singh (42), Naam Singh (41), Gurmeet Singh (29), Harmeet Singh (32) and Manmeet Singh (36), blocked the flyover on Thursday by bursting colour bombs and driving in a zigzag manner, they said.

The accused were also accompanied by other people who also indulged in hooliganism on the road, according to police.

The matter came to light after some of the commuters who faced problems due to the conduct of the accused recorded videos and posted them on social media.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said after the videos of the incident came to light, a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 188 (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and teams were formed to identify the accused.

On the basis of CCTV footage and details provided by the traffic police, the five accused were identified and apprehended from Tilak Nagar. Five vehicles used by the accused were also impounded, the DCP said.

Over a dozen more people who were involved in the incident are yet to be apprehended. Police are trying to nab them, Veer said. PTI ALK DIV DIV