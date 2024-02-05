Five held for extortion in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Feb 5 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for allegedly extorting money after luring people into obscene chats through video calls, said police on Monday.

The accused used to create accounts on social media sites in the name of girls, made video calls to people and then lured into obscene chats, they said.

Later, they allegedly extorted money by threatening to share their videos on social media, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Saad, Ameen, Dilshad, Hussain and Zahid, they said.

Police also seized eight mobile-phones and 10 SIM cards from them, police said.