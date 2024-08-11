Five held for harassing woman for dowry, causing her death in Thane district

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Five members of a family were arrested on Sunday for allegedly harassing and torturing a 25-year-old woman for dowry and causing her death in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's brother, the police have arrested her husband and four members of his family under sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the BNS, said senior inspector Suresh Kadam of the Kalyan taluka police station.

The victim, Aarti Ketan Bhangre, allegedly hanged herself using a scarf on Saturday evening, the official said.

The accused allegedly tortured her frequently and demanded Rs 20 lakh to purchase a new flat, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU