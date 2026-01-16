Five held for hunting sambar deer in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) Five persons were intercepted for allegedly hunting sambar deer here on Friday, forest officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jose Mathew, Sibi P S, Reji P J, Eldhose K M, and Joseph Sebastian, all hailing from Pulpally.

Officials said they had recently received information about illegal hunting activities within the Irulam Forest Station limit, following which surveillance in the forest areas was intensified.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang had illegally entered the forest carrying country-made guns, forest officials launched an operation and intercepted the accused.

During the operation, officials recovered two sambar deer carcasses, a country-made gun, ammunition and the vehicle used by the accused, they said.

Forest officials said further investigation was underway to ascertain the extent of the group’s activities and possible involvement in similar incidents in the area. PTI TBA SSK