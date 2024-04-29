Five held for killing man and his friend over payment of bill at chicken shop

Thane/Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested five persons on the charge of murdering a 30-year-old man and injuring his friend at a chicken shop located in Mulund area near Thane city, an official said.

The duo was attacked with sharp weapons and iron rods on Sunday night over an argument on the payment of a Rs 200 bill for chicken tandoori at the shop owned by two of the accused, he said.

A police station official said the argument broke out between Akshay Narvekar and his friend Akash Sable (30) with the chicken shop owner Imran Khan (27) and his brother Salim Khan (29) on Sunday night.

"The heated exchange escalated into a fight with the Khan brothers and another set of three others allegedly attacking Narvekar and Sable with rods and choppers. As the duo fell unconscious, the accused persons rushed them to a hospital where Narvekar succumbed to his injuries," the official said.

After the hospital informed the local police about the Medico-Legal Case, an FIR on the charge of murder was registered and the five persons were arrested, he said.

Narvekar was working as a peon at the officer of the Maharashtra chief minister, the official said. The arrested persons are identified as Imran Khan (27), his brother Salim Khan (29), Farooq Gaffar Bagwan (38), Naushad Ali Bagwan (35) and Abdul Ali Bagwan (40).

Another police official said Narvekar and Sable had gone to a chicken shop owned by the Khan brothers in Thane on Sunday morning where they had an argument about the payment of the bill.

"The matter was resolved then but the two sides came to blows again in the night when Narvekar and Sable visited the shop of Khans located in Mulund area near Thane," he said.

All the accused were produced before a court which remanded them to police custody till May 8.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA COR NSK