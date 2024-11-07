Five held for manufacturing, selling adulterated 'desi ghee' in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five persons for allegedly manufacturing, distributing, and selling adulterated 'desi ghee' of a leading brand, officials said on Thursday.

The accused -- Ritik Khandelwal (24), Sanjay Bansal (48), Rohit Aggarwal (44), Krishan Goyal (32) and Ashwani (32) -- were arrested from Delhi and Jind district in Haryana where the police claimed to have busted a factory and a godown used for manufacturing and storing fake ghee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said.

The police have seized 240 litres of adulterated ghee along with raw materials used to manufacture it from the factory and godown in Jind, including 23,000 sachets of Eno powder, among other items, the officer said.

"We received information that adulterated ghee of a leading brand was being manufactured and sold in Delhi-NCR. Subsequently, a team was formed to investigate the matter. On Tuesday, the team arrested five individuals in connection with the case, three from Delhi and two from Jind," Kumar said. PTI BM ARI