Five held for murder of 16-year-old boy

Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) The Bhiwandi police in the district has arrested five persons in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy, an official said on Wednesday.

Yogesh Ravi Sharma went missing from his house on November 25.

Probe revealed that he was murdered over an old dispute and his body buried at Retibunder Kahler, said an official of Narpoli police station.

Ayush Jha (19), Manoj Tope (19), Aniket Kharat (23), Shivaji Mane (23) and Santosh Tatipamul (21) were arrested while search was on for some other accused, he said. PTI COR KRK