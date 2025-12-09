Five held for murdering man over land dispute in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 9 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old man whose body was found in a dam in Maharashtra's Palghar district five months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The local crime branch on Sunday arrested the accused Santosh alias Arun Laxman Dhatrak (36), Shivram Laxman Wagh (29), Gokul Pandurang Bendkoli (29), Ganesh Laxman Bendkoli (22) and Sanjay Sampat (30), an official said.

The accused allegedly killed the victim, Sharad Kodaji Bodke (31), a resident of Mohale in Igatpuri, over a land dispute, senior inspector Pradeep Patil said.

Police had found the body of an unidentified man floating near the Vaitarna Dam bridge on July 12. The man's legs had been tied with wild vines, indicating foul play.

Following a probe, the victim's identity was established, and an inquiry with his relatives revealed a long-standing land dispute and violent confrontations between Bodke and the prime accused, Dhatrak.

Patil said the accused allegedly lured Bodke to an isolated spot, forced him to consume alcohol, strangled him, tied his legs with jungle vines, and dumped the body in the Vaitarna River. PTI COR ARU