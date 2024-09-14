Five held for pelting stones at Vande Bharat train during trial run in Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund, Sep 14 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express during a trial run in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the train was passing through Bagbahra railway station on its way back from Visakhapatnam to Durg during its trail run around 9 pm on Friday, said Praveen Singh Dhakad, inspector of the Railway Protection Force (Mahasamund).

The train is to be flagged off from Durg on September 16 for a regular run.

The express train started from Durg, and passing through Raipur, it reached Mahasamund, from where it left at 7.10 am for the further journey, he said.

The official said that on the way back, some anti-social elements hurled stones at the train near Bagbahra, damaging window panes of three coaches, C2, C4 and C9.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Dhakad said a train escorting party of four RPF personnel, led by an assistant sub-inspector, sent an alert, following which a team of security personnel was sent to the scene.

The accused, Shiv Kumar Baghel, Devendra Chandrakar, Jitu Tandi, Lekhraj Sonwani and Arjun Yadav, all residents of Bagbahra, were arrested, he said.

The men have been booked under section 153 (anyone who endangers the safety of a person travelling on a railway by a willful act or omission is punishable with up to five years in prison) of the Railways Act of 1989, the official said.

According to official sources, the arrested accused Baghel's sister-in-law is a Congress corporator in Bagbahra.