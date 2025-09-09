Five held for poaching wild boar, sloth bear in Chhattisgarh

Mahasamund, Sep 9 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for allegedly poaching a wild boar and a sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, forest officials conducted a raid in Bhimkhoj and Joratarai villages under the Bagbahra forest range on Monday and seized cooked meat of wild boar and electric wire, Divisional Forest Officer Mayank Pandey said.

He said they managed to apprehend the accused, Agar Singh, Arjun, Tularam, and two others, while one more person escaped the spot.

A wild boar and a sloth bear got electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire placed between Bhimkhoj and Joratarai villages to poach animals, the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.