Five held for printing and circulating fake currency notes

Indore, Feb 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five persons, including the kingpin of a gang involved in printing fake currency notes and circulating them in different states, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Indore's Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Patle said the accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh Virk, Malkit Singh Virk, Mahipal Beda, Anurag Singh Chauhan and Mohsin Khan.

"The kingpin of the gang, Manpreet Singh Virk, lives in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Fake notes of Rs 200 and Rs 500 were being printed in a flat rented by Virk in this Maharashtra city," he said.

Along with fake notes printed on some A-4 size papers, equipment used in making fake currency, including special ink, printer and lamination machine, were seized from the flat, he said.

Citing preliminary investigation, he said the gang caught by the police had printed fake notes worth morethan Rs 20 lakh and sent them to Indore, Mumbai and other cities for circulation.

According to Patle, the arrested accused said that they learned to print fake notes by watching videos on online platforms like Telegram and YouTube.

A member of the gang was arrested in January, he said, adding that the police were conducting a detailed investigation against this gang.