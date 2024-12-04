Five held for raping 19-year-old woman in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Five men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman, police said.

On Saturday, the victim's parents informed the police that their daughter had been missing for a day. Following this, a case was registered and the girl was found on Tuesday, police said.

She told the police that the accused -- Neeraj Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Shyam Sundar Yadav, Vimlesh Paswan and Bindu Gupta -- took her from her residence and gang-raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

Based on her statement, the police on Tuesday registered a case under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 333 (house trespass after preparation for assault, wrongful restraint) and 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said All five accused were arrested and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG