Five held for running cricket betting racket in Goa

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) The Goa police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly operating a cricket betting racket on the outskirts of Panaji, an official said.

The accused, who hailed from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, were running the racket from a bungalow in Salvador-de-Mundo village, the senior official said.

The gang accepted bets online on the ongoing international cricket series, he said, adding that the police have recovered cash to the tune of Rs 1 lakh from the accused.

A case has been registered under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976, against the accused, Ruchit Kumar, Pranjal Bhati, Nikhil Kumar, Kunal Kumar and Vansh Sharma, the official added. PTI RPS ARU