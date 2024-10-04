Five held for sexually assaulting two girls in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Five men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing two minor girls in Jangaon district of Telangana, police said on Friday.

The girls escaped from a rehabilitation centre in Saidabad here last month. The centre had lodged a missing complaint with the Saidabad police.

The girls reached Jangaon bus stand from where one of them went along with a man known to her, but was allegedly sexually harassed by three persons. Another girl was also similarly assaulted by a 'paan' shop owner and his friend who runs a bakery on the pretext of offering shelter to her at the bakery, police said.

Both girls were later found at the Jangaon bus stand by the police, who rescued them and shifted them to the rehabilitation centre in Hyderabad.

Based on statements of the girls, the police arrested five men who were booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, a police official said. PTI VVK VVK KH