Five held for smuggling illicit liquor to Delhi on back of camels

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Five men have been arrested for smuggling illicit liquor from Faridabad to Delhi on the back of camels through forested tracks, an official said on Friday.

The accused -- identified as Vinod Bhadana (48), Sunil Bhadana (38), Rahul (22), Ajay (25) and Saurabh (26) -- had devised the unusual strategy after increased vigilance on traditional smuggling routes made it difficult to move liquor consignments in vehicles, he said.

"They deliberately shifted to using camels, navigating through forest patches and non-motorable paths that fall between Faridabad and Delhi. By avoiding highways and checkpoints, they hoped to move liquor into the capital without drawing suspicion," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Three camels were rescued in the operation, which also led to the recovery of 42 cartons containing 1,990 quarters of illicit liquor and 24 bottles of beer, the DCP said.

"Police had intensified surveillance in the Sangam Vihar forest belt following specific inputs about smuggling through the area. On Thursday night, a police team intercepted the accused when they arrived riding camels loaded with liquor cartons. Five people were apprehended," Chauhan added.

The rescued are being handed over to animal welfare agencies in coordination with relevant authorities, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that the unusual method was adopted to bypass motorable roads with police presence.

"Ajay and Rahul, both from Sangam Vihar, were found to be habitual offenders with multiple cases of excise and theft registered against them in the past. Sunil and Vinod from Faridabad had also been previously booked under the Delhi Excise Act," Chauhan added.

Police said that in the last 15 days alone, police have seized more than 11,000 quarters of illicit liquor, 191 beer bottles, three cars, an auto rickshaw and two scooters in different excise cases.

Further investigation is underway to trace the larger supply chain and identify other members of the network, police added.