Five held for stabbing man in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Police nabbed five people, including a juvenile, for allegedly stabbing a 41-year-old man in the Harsh Vihar area in northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused were apprehended shortly after the murder on Monday night and police recovered the weapon used for the crime, he said.

Police received a PCR call on Monday evening regarding an unidentified man lying in a pool of blood near Harsh Vihar. A police team reached the spot where the victim, later identified as Ajay (41), was found to have multiple injuries. The body was sent to GTB Hospital's mortuary and an FIR was registered, the officer said.

"The team identified all the accused and arrested Harsh (19), Rajeev (19), Ritik (22), Shivam (19) and a 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended," he said.

Advertisment

During interrogation, the accused confessed to assaulting Ajay while attempting to rob him to buy alcohol. The confrontation escalated when Ritik stabbed the victim, leading to his death. PTI BM SKY SKY