Five held for stabbing man on NH in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Five people were on Monday arrested for killing their kin—a 24-year-old man in public view on a national highway at Medchal here, police said.

The man, who used to "harass" his family members after getting drunk, was stabbed to death by his own brother and his cousins, all in the age group of 19-21, on NH-44 in front of Medchal bus depot on Sunday, they said.

Videos of the stabbing incident surfaced on the social media platform.

The deceased, who was addicted to alcohol, used to harass his family members for a long time. His younger brother was vexed with his activities and hatched a plan to get rid of him, a release from police said.

To execute his plan, he gathered his cousins and secured two knives. On Sunday they all went to the man's residence and stabbed him. He managed to escape and ran towards the highway, but was chased by his brother and cousins and was stabbed to death. Later, he fled, police said.

A case was registered and a special police team arrested all five accused here on Monday and seized two motorcycles used in the crime and weapons (knives), police added. PTI VVK VVK KH