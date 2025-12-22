Five held for stealing mobile phones of spectators at Mumbai Sunburn Fest

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Five members of inter-state gangs were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones during the recently held Sunburn Festival in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

Police recovered 19 high-end phones and a car used in the crime, collectively valued at Rs 19.14 lakh, an official said.

More than 15,000 spectators had participated in the three-day electronic dance music festival in Sewree from December 19 to 21.

The official said members of a gang stole the mobile phones of a few spectators by mingling in the huge crowd, leading to the registration of two cases and formation of two special teams.

A breakthrough was achieved on December 20 when police personnel patrolling the area nabbed a man after a chase, identified as Udugulappa Dasa Bhovi (24), a resident of Karnataka. Police recovered four high-end mobile phones from him.

Separately, 15 mobile phones were recovered from four occupants of a car parked in Indira Nagar, Sewree. They are identified as Shahbaz Bhole Khan (28), Mohitkumar Patel (25), Nikhil Jadhav (19), and Maheshkumar Kumbhar (20)- all residents of Delhi.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.