Five held for stealing MTNL cables in Mumbai's Charkop area

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Five members of a gang were arrested for allegedly stealing MTNL cables, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

On Saturday night, Malad police station senior inspector D Chavan noticed 20-25 persons stealing cables in Capsule Company area in Charkop, the official said.

"They tried to flee on spotting Chavan's vehicle. The police gave chase and arrested five of them, identified as Tanveer Sheikh, Aditya Ansari, Abrar Sheikh, Ashwin Suryavanshi and Jafar Munna Sheikh. A tempo with 90 pieces of MTNL cables, a motorcycle and a cable cutter were seized from them," the official said.

Charkop police is probing the case further, he added. PTI ZA BNM