Five held for stealing Rs 10 lakh while taking money to ATM

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Jan 31 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested five people working in a cash logistics company on the charge of stealing Rs 10 lakh during transition of money to automated tailer machines (ATMs) in Odisha's Kalahandi district.

The company that engaged those five people was assigned by the SBI to load cash in ATM counters.

In a press note, Kalahandi SP Abhilash G said that on January 18, the staff working in the company collected Rs 4.80 crore from the SBI main branch in Bhawanipatna to load the cash in various ATMs.

However, the five accused persons stole Rs 10 lakh from the amount and loaded the rest in ATMs, the officer said.

Later, the bank staff found a shortage of Rs 10 lakh in some ATMs and informed their higher authority. Accordingly, an FIR was filed in Bhawanipatna town PS.

Police on investigation arrested the five and recovered Rs 7.80 lakh from them.

Police also seized six mobile phones and a vehicle, the police officer informed.