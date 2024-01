Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) Five persons were arrested for allegedly trying to steal shrimp worth Rs 10,500 in Uran in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

They were caught while attempting the theft by guards at the shrimp farm, he added.

"Four of them are from West Bengal and were employed at the farm. The incident took place on Thursday," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM