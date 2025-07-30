Five held in attempt to murder case in Delhi's Dayalpur

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Five people, including two juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with an attempt to murder case in Dayalpur area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late on the night of July 27 in Chandu Nagar's Bihari Mohalla, where a man named Sameer was stabbed by a group of youngsters following a brief confrontation, he said.

According to the police, the victim's friend Mohd Farhan, a resident of Mustafabad, reported that he and Sameer had gone to meet someone when they were attacked. The injured was rushed to JPC Hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Following the incident, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Three people identified as Nooren (18), Adnan (21) and Mohd Salman (19) were arrested. Two juveniles were also apprehended, the plice said, adding further investigation is underway.