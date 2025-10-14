Five held in double murder case in K'taka, mastermind shot at during escape bid

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Oct 14 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a double murder case, including the alleged mastermind Akshay Juljule, who was shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape from police custody.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said, “When the police went to arrest, Juljule tried to flee the spot in a bike. The police first fired in the air, and when the accused attempted to flee, he was shot in the leg.” Juljule, against whom three cases have been registered, has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two policemen were also injured during the operation and admitted to the hospital.

The double murder occurred on Sunday in Kannur village of Vijayapura taluk. The victims were identified as Sagar Belundagi (25) and Isahak Khureshi (24). They were allegedly stoned to death by a group of assailants.

According to police, the killings were an act of revenge.

SP Nimbargi said, “The accused murdered Sagar and Isahak due to this old enmity.” Those arrested have been identified as Muthana Gowda, Santosh, Sanjay, Bharat, and Akshay. A case of murder has been registered at the Vijayapura Rural Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.