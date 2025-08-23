Five held in Gurugram in Rs 5 crore property fraud case

Gurugram, Aug 23 (PTI) Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a Rs 5 crore property fraud case in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a complaint was received on January 29 from the district court where it was alleged that a person fraudulently became the owner of a land and claimed compensation by presenting forged documents in the court.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station and a SIT was formed into the matter, they added.

While investigating, the SIT arrested five people -- Delhi residents Tushar alias Kaku (21), Krishan Kumar (50) and Dinesh Kashyap alias Rathor (38) and Chhattisgarh natives Pankaj Kumar Kela alias Dharm (47) and Sushil Kumar Darda alias Bal Singh (48).

During interrogation, the accused revealed that all the accused along with property dealer Dinesh Kashyap had hatched a plan to commit fraud.

Krishan, according to the plan, became the land owner under a fake name ‘Brahm Prakash’ while Tushar and Dinesh prepared fake documents for him, which they used to open a bank account in Nagpur, Maharashtra, they said.

Thereafter, the accused engaged a lawyer to file a case in the Gurugram court for claiming compensation using the forged document.

"On the basis of fake documents, the accused fraudulently got the total compensation amount of Rs 4,97,29,534 and the interest amount of this amount of Rs. 15.19 lakh released through DD in the bank account of Brahm Prakash in Nagpur, Maharashtra,” a senior police officer said.

The police said they have recovered a car, Rs 69.65 lakh in cash, 3 mobile phones, 1 Aadhar card, 2 Election Commission letters from their possession.

The accused were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they said, adding that further probe is underway and the other accused including the lawyer will be arrested soon.